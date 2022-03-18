https://sputniknews.com/20220318/gop-rep-faces-criticism-over-noting-ceasefire-violations-by-kiev-bidens-financial-interests-there-1093993429.html

GOP Rep. Faces Criticism Over Noting Ceasefire Violations by Kiev, Biden's Financial Interests There

The US House earlier voted to extend support to Ukraine, including sending lethal weapons under the pretext of helping to end the conflict. Moscow repeatedly... 18.03.2022, Sputnik International

GOP lawmaker Liz Cheney has condemned fellow Republican, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, over her decision to point out the fact that over the past eight years in Ukraine, "both sides" routinely violated peace agreements and not just the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), whom the US calls pro-Russian militias.In her address earlier this week, Greene said that compassion towards Ukrainians should not "blind" the US to "reason and common sense" and warned against calls that would result in an armed conflict between the US and Russia. She also raised concerns over the alleged conflict of interests in the US government, suggesting that President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Senator Mitt Romney have financial stakes in Ukraine.Cheney, however, was not convinced by the GOP lawmaker's appeal and accused her of spreading lies, even though Greene mostly upheld the US government's narrative about Russia conducting an "invasion" of Ukraine – something that the Kremlin strongly denies.While several US Congresspeople repeatedly called on the administration to do more in terms of supporting Ukraine as Russia is carrying out a special military operation on its territory, up to the point of imposing a no-fly zone, President Joe Biden firmly stood against using American or NATO military forces in the conflict. POTUS repeatedly underscored that such actions could easily prompt a Third World War. He also warned that such an armed conflict will likely turn into a nuclear one.Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the launch of the operation on 24 February at the behest of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), setting its goals as the "demilitarisation" and "de-Nazification" of Ukraine. He stressed that Russia was left with no other choice as Kiev had failed to fulfil Minsk agreements and instead of peacefully resolving the conflict in Donbass continued to shell its cities – a behaviour that Putin said was akin to a "genocide" of his own people.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

