Fans of Red Star Belgrade Remind US About Number of Its Military Interventions During Game - Video
Supporters staged the performance amid a home game against Rangers during the second leg of the last 16 round of the Europa League tournament. The Serbian team lost the first match 3-0, leaving them with no chance of progressing to the quarterfinals.
Fans of Red Star Belgrade rolled out banners featuring the number of US military interventions during the club's match on Thursday. According to local media, the performance was dedicated to the anniversary of the ethnically-motivated violence against Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija.The banners featured the number of all military operations US forces have participated in since the Second World War, including the first Gulf War, the bombing of Yugoslavia, as well as the invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan. The banners also featured a line from an anti-war song by the late singer John Lennon: "All we are saying is give peace a chance". Red Star Belgrade defeated Rangers 2-1, but this was not enough to progress to the quarterfinals of the Europa League as the club lost 3-0 during the first leg.The performance comes amid unprecedented tensions between Russia and the West over the situation in Ukraine. Washington and its allies accused Moscow of "invading" Ukraine. The Kremlin, for its part, rejected the accusations and said that the special operation Moscow is conducting is meant to de-Nazify Kiev and protect the residents of the two breakaway regions from the genocide waged by Ukraine's leadership. Moscow also accused the West of turning a blind eye to war crimes committed by Kiev in Donbass.
08:13 GMT 18.03.2022 (Updated: 08:14 GMT 18.03.2022)
© AFP 2022 / ANDREJ ISAKOVICRed Star supporters display banners regarding peace during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16, second leg football match between Red Star Belgrade (Crvena Zvezda) and Glasgow Rangers at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, in Belgrade, on March 17, 2022.
Fans of Red Star Belgrade rolled out banners featuring the number of US military interventions during the club's match on Thursday. According to local media, the performance was dedicated to the anniversary of the ethnically-motivated violence against Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija.

The banners featured the number of all military operations US forces have participated in since the Second World War, including the first Gulf War, the bombing of Yugoslavia, as well as the invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan.
The banners also featured a line from an anti-war song by the late singer John Lennon: "All we are saying is give peace a chance". Red Star Belgrade defeated Rangers 2-1, but this was not enough to progress to the quarterfinals of the Europa League as the club lost 3-0 during the first leg.

The performance comes amid unprecedented tensions between Russia and the West over the situation in Ukraine. Washington and its allies accused Moscow of "invading" Ukraine. The Kremlin, for its part, rejected the accusations and said that the special operation Moscow is conducting is meant to de-Nazify Kiev and protect the residents of the two breakaway regions from the genocide waged by Ukraine's leadership. Moscow also accused the West of turning a blind eye to war crimes committed by Kiev in Donbass.
