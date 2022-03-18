https://sputniknews.com/20220318/drone-that-landed-in-croatia-was-redesigned-to-carry-weapons-croatian-prime-minister-says-1093991507.html

Drone That Landed in Croatia Was Redesigned to Carry Weapons, Croatian Prime Minister Says

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that crashed in the Croatian capital of Zagreb last week was a reconnaissance drone modified to carry an... 18.03.2022, Sputnik International

The Soviet-made drone flew from Ukraine last week before running out of fuel and crashing on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, causing a loud blast and creating a crater. No one was hurt. The Croatian defence minister said that traces of explosives and aerial bomb parts were found at the site, indicating it was not a reconnaissance aircraft. Croatian public media later reported that the bomb it carried weighted 120 kilograms (265 pounds). It left a crater at the site and would have caused massive destruction had it not fallen into soft soil, a source in the Defence Ministry told HRT.Plenkovic added that the UAV was detected by Romanian, Hungarian and Croatian radars while flying to Zagreb, but the signal was weak, therefore the drone was not perceived as a threat.On Saturday, Plenkovic said at the scene that the downing of the UAV in Zagreb was a clear threat to all NATO member countries. He urged the European authorities and NATO to strengthen cooperation to increase preparedness for this sort of incident in the future.Plenkovic also wants Croatia to procure short-range air defence systems from 2023-2025. Zagreb had already secured 12 French Rafaele jets worth 1.2 billion euros ($1.32 billion).

