https://sputniknews.com/20220318/double-standards-abound-in-media-coverage-of-ukraine-1093974181.html

Double Standards Abound in Media Coverage of Ukraine

Double Standards Abound in Media Coverage of Ukraine

Women's Wages Remain Stagnant On Equal Pay Day, Chicago Cops Let Off The Hook, War Propaganda and Anti-Asian Hate 18.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-18T06:46+0000

2022-03-18T06:46+0000

2022-03-18T06:46+0000

by any means necessary

chicago

black women equal payday

ukraine

palestine

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/11/1093974125_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_49227db12fdafb04b53f900ad7bda446.png

Double Standards Abound In Media Coverage of Ukraine Women's Wages Remain Stagnant On Equal Pay Day, Chicago Cops Let Off The Hook, War Propaganda and Anti-Asian Hate

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Lillian House, writer for Breaking the Chains magazine and organizer with the ANSWER Coalition in Colorado to discuss equal pay day and the many reasons why women often earn less than men in pay, the misleading statistics that claim that Asian women make more than men and perpetuate the model minority myth, the undervaluation of work typically seen as “women’s work” despite its centrality to the function of the capitalist system, and how women will disproportionately suffer from issues such as inflation and the pandemic.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Frank Chapman, Director of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, and author of the new book, “Marxist-Leninist Perspectives on Black Liberation and Socialism” to discuss the refusal of prosecutors to charge the officers responsible for the killings of Anthony Alvarez and Adam Toledo with crimes, the legal infrastructure that allows police to be judge, jury, and executioner and protects them from accountability from the communities that they harm, and the central role of the capitalist system in racist police terror.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rachel Hu, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin Podcast to discuss the China initiative and its witch hunt against ethnic Chinese academics under the guise of defense against Chinese espionage, the history of anti-Asian racism and its particular targeting of Chinese-Americans in immigration and racist terror, and how that connects to the current era of the demonization of China and Asian Americans in the context of the US cold war drive against China.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Richard Becker, author of “Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire” to discuss the double standard employed by the mainstream media to celebrate Ukrainian resistance of the Russian invasion while simultaneously speaking against Palestianian resistance against Israeli occupation, Joe BIden’s role in the 2014 coup in Ukraine and how that shapes the conflict there today, the history of the last eight years of war against ethnic Russians in Ukraine and the lack of attention that many mainstream outlets ignore, and what the war between Russia and Ukraine means to class struggle.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

chicago

ukraine

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, аудио, chicago, black women equal payday, ukraine, palestine, radio