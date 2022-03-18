https://sputniknews.com/20220318/china-maintains-independent-stance-on-ukraine-crisis-as-us-threatens-backlash-for-supporting-russia-1093982793.html

China Maintains Independent Stance on Ukraine Crisis as US Threatens Backlash for Supporting Russia

China Maintains Independent Stance on Ukraine Crisis as US Threatens Backlash for Supporting Russia

Beijing adheres to an independent position on the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday, commenting on Washington's threats to take action in event of China's support for Russia.

2022-03-18T09:23+0000

2022-03-18T09:23+0000

2022-03-18T09:28+0000

us

china

us-china relations

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107951/32/1079513261_0:53:2889:1678_1920x0_80_0_0_19f1a3c7be42921b6e44782ae0a97fbf.jpg

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that US President Joe Biden will make clear to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, during their phone call scheduled for Friday that Beijing will face consequences for supporting the Russian operation in Ukraine.Some people in the US continue to spread false information, slander, and pressure China, which is extremely irresponsible behaviour that does not help resolve the crisis, the diplomat added.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

china

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, china, us-china relations, russia, ukraine