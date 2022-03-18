International
BREAKING: West Turns Blind Eye to Rocket Attack by Kiev in Donetsk Thus Ignoring War Crimes, Putin Told Scholz
China Maintains Independent Stance on Ukraine Crisis as US Threatens Backlash for Supporting Russia
Beijing adheres to an independent position on the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday, commenting on Washington's threats to take action in event of China's support for Russia.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that US President Joe Biden will make clear to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, during their phone call scheduled for Friday that Beijing will face consequences for supporting the Russian operation in Ukraine.Some people in the US continue to spread false information, slander, and pressure China, which is extremely irresponsible behaviour that does not help resolve the crisis, the diplomat added.
09:23 GMT 18.03.2022 (Updated: 09:28 GMT 18.03.2022)
© AP Photo / Thomas PeterThe Chinese and U.S. national flags are seen before the start of a Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) conference in Beijing of the UN Security Council's five permanent members (P5) China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, China, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.
The Chinese and U.S. national flags are seen before the start of a Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) conference in Beijing of the UN Security Council's five permanent members (P5) China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, China, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2022
© AP Photo / Thomas Peter
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing adheres to an independent position on the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday, commenting on Washington's threats to take action in event of China's support for Russia.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that US President Joe Biden will make clear to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, during their phone call scheduled for Friday that Beijing will face consequences for supporting the Russian operation in Ukraine.

"Regarding the Ukrainian issue, China has always made independent judgments based on the merits of the case in an objective and fair manner", Zhao told reporters.

Some people in the US continue to spread false information, slander, and pressure China, which is extremely irresponsible behaviour that does not help resolve the crisis, the diplomat added.
