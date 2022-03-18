International
https://sputniknews.com/20220318/brazilian-supreme-court-judge-orders-blocking-of-telegram-in-country---reports-1093994813.html
Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Orders Blocking of Telegram in Country - Reports
Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Orders Blocking of Telegram in Country - Reports
Telegram was accused earlier of reportedly ignoring the requirement to block profiles that spread allegedly false information. Among them was one of the... 18.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-18T20:23+0000
2022-03-18T20:23+0000
latin america
telegram
brazil
messenger
block
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106189/42/1061894238_0:180:3003:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_d10b7de55d7cde8e92fb1fe8a6d2451c.jpg
A judge of the Brazilian Supreme Court has ordered to be blocked Telegram in the country, the G1 News agency reported on Friday. The decision was made because of Telegram's purported reputation for refusing to cooperate with the police and judicial authorities in different countries.The request to block the instant-messaging service was said to be filed by the federal police, which told the court that Telegram is “notorious for its non-cooperation stance with judicial and police authorities in several countries.”The messenger was accused of refusing to cooperate with the authorities and thereby becoming a platform for the distribution of various contents, “including repercussions in the criminal area,” according to the police.The head of the Supreme Court of Brazil, Alexandre de Moraes, noted that Telegram had not complied with previous court decisions and showed “complete disregard for Brazilian justice.” The work of the messenger is not compatible with the constitutional order of Brazil, he said.Brazilian digital platforms and Internet providers, including Algar Telecom, OI, Sky, Live Tim, Vivo, Net Virtua, GVT, have already been notified about the court ruling, according to CNN Brazil. If the companies fail to comply with the blocking requirement, they could face fines of up to 100,000 reais (nearly $20,000) per day.
https://sputniknews.com/20220317/brazilian-president-asked-putin-for-assisting-in-developing-nuclear-submarine---reports-1093944212.html
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106189/42/1061894238_135:0:2866:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_11f94ab1afbd3d72ab49c8ef66f6ea09.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
latin america, telegram, brazil, messenger, block, viral

Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Orders Blocking of Telegram in Country - Reports

20:23 GMT 18.03.2022
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov / Go to the photo bankTelegram messenger service on a monitor screen
Telegram messenger service on a monitor screen - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2022
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
/
Go to the photo bank
SubscribeGoogle news
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Telegram was accused earlier of reportedly ignoring the requirement to block profiles that spread allegedly false information. Among them was one of the closest allies of President Jair Bolsonaro, political blogger Allan dos Santos, who has been under investigation for spreading "fake news and assaulting judges."
A judge of the Brazilian Supreme Court has ordered to be blocked Telegram in the country, the G1 News agency reported on Friday. The decision was made because of Telegram's purported reputation for refusing to cooperate with the police and judicial authorities in different countries.
The request to block the instant-messaging service was said to be filed by the federal police, which told the court that Telegram is “notorious for its non-cooperation stance with judicial and police authorities in several countries.”
The messenger was accused of refusing to cooperate with the authorities and thereby becoming a platform for the distribution of various contents, “including repercussions in the criminal area,” according to the police.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a ceremony to sign a law for the privatization of state-controlled electricity utility Eletrobras, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2022
Brazilian President Asked Putin for Assisting in Developing Nuclear Submarine - Reports
Yesterday, 03:29 GMT
The head of the Supreme Court of Brazil, Alexandre de Moraes, noted that Telegram had not complied with previous court decisions and showed “complete disregard for Brazilian justice.” The work of the messenger is not compatible with the constitutional order of Brazil, he said.
Brazilian digital platforms and Internet providers, including Algar Telecom, OI, Sky, Live Tim, Vivo, Net Virtua, GVT, have already been notified about the court ruling, according to CNN Brazil. If the companies fail to comply with the blocking requirement, they could face fines of up to 100,000 reais (nearly $20,000) per day.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала