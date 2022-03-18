https://sputniknews.com/20220318/blue-origin-postpones-suborbital-flight-after-withdrawal-of-one-of-space-tourists-1093982516.html

Blue Origin Postpones Suborbital Flight After Withdrawal of One Space Tourist

Blue Origin Postpones Suborbital Flight After Withdrawal of One Space Tourist

The launch of the New Shepard manned suborbital mission has been rescheduled to 29 March after one of the space tourists withdrew from the flight, Blue Origin spaceflight services company said on Friday.

2022-03-18T09:04+0000

2022-03-18T09:04+0000

2022-03-18T09:10+0000

blue origin

new shepard

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/18/1080554996_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b8d99ae735d558af021b47950d042425.jpg

The fourth manned flight of Blue Origin's New Shepard was scheduled for 23 March. Comedian Pete Davidson, businessman Marty Allen, entrepreneur Marc Hagle and his wife, Sharon, businessman and mentor Jim Kitchen, and President of Commercial Space Technologies George Nield were expected to join the flight as space tourists.The reason for Davidson's absence, as well as the amount that the New Shepard's passengers paid for the flight was not reported.Blue Origin is one of three private US space flight companies. Along with Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin flights are suborbital and only SpaceX has the ability to take people into orbit. The first manned flight of the New Shepard suborbital spacecraft took place last summer with Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos on board.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

blue origin, new shepard