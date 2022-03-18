https://sputniknews.com/20220318/biden-condemns-putin-as-war-criminal-us-sends-drones-to-ukraine-1093976792.html
Biden Condemns Putin as 'War Criminal,' US Sends Drones to Ukraine
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about Putin’s response to Zelensky’s plea for a no-fly zone to Congress, if hiking interest rates will be enough to ease record high inflation, and Joe Biden’s objectives for talks with Xi Jiping on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | American 'Freedom Fighters' Find Themselves Stuck in Ukraine
Mark Frost - Economist | China Comes Out on Top in U.S.-Russia Economic Warfare
K.J. Noh - Journalist | Biden and Xi to Meet as China Refuses to Condemn Russia
In the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about Putin's response to Zelensky's plea for a no-fly zone to Congress, Ukraine and Russia continuing peace talks without progress, and American 'freedom fighters' confronting false expectations in Ukraine.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Frost for a discussion on if the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates will be enough to ease record high inflation, if China will come out on top in economic warfare between the US and Russia, and the befuddling economic policies the Biden administration is enacting.
In the third hour, K.J. Noh joined the conversation to talk about claims that a Chinese operation in Taiwan was delayed by Russia-Ukraine conflicts, what Joe Biden's objectives are for his meeting with Xi Jinping tomorrow, and the position the US finds itself in with a massive debt to China.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | American ‘Freedom Fighters’ Find Themselves Stuck in Ukraine
Mark Frost - Economist | China Comes Out on Top in U.S.-Russia Economic Warfare
K.J. Noh - Journalist | Biden and Xi to Meet as China Refuses to Condemn Russia
In the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about Putin’s response to Zelensky’s plea for a no-fly zone to Congress, Ukraine and Russia continuing peace talks without progress, and American ‘freedom fighters’ confronting false expectations in Ukraine.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Frost for a discussion on if the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates will be enough to ease record high inflation, if China will come out on top in economic warfare between the US and Russia, and the befuddling economic policies the Biden administration is enacting.
In the third hour, K.J. Noh joined the conversation to talk about claims that a Chinese operation in Taiwan was delayed by Russia-Ukraine conflicts, what Joe Biden’s objectives are for his meeting with Xi Jinping tomorrow, and the position the US finds itself in with a massive debt to China.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.