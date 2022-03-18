https://sputniknews.com/20220318/american-airlines-resumes-alcohol-sales-following-long-delay-1093998188.html

American Airlines Resumes Alcohol Sales Following Long Delay

American Airlines had planned to resume alcohol sales last year, but pulled back because of a surge in unruly passengers, most of them angry about the mask... 18.03.2022, Sputnik International

Feel free to get sloshed on your next flight: American Airlines is bringing back the booze.At the start of the pandemic, American Airlines and other national airlines suspended alcohol and food sales. As the nation opened back up and travel reached and exceeded pre-pandemic levels, most airlines resumed alcohol sales. American Airlines was the lone hold out among major national airlines, but is bringing back the booze starting April 18th.Unruly passengers, mainly those upset about the mask mandate, were cited as the cause of the long delay in alcohol sales. In 2021, American Airlines had 1,075 incidents that required an investigation, compared to an average of 136 incidents per year from 2016 to 2020, according to Fox News.One Southwest flight attendant even lost two teeth after a passenger struck her, according to her union.Alcohol and in-flight snacks will be for sale on all international flights and domestic flights over 250 miles. Liquor, including gin, rum, whiskey and vodka will cost $9, as will wine. Beer will cost $8. On long-haul international flights and in first class, alcoholic drinks will be complimentary.American Airlines also announced that they will be debuting contactless ordering later in the year.

