Alain Delon Asked His Son to Help Him Die Via Euthanasia, Report Says
© AFP 2022 / THOMAS SAMSONFrench actor Alain Delon (R) his son Anthony Delon arrives for the funeral ceremony for late French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo at the Saint-Germain-des-Pres church in Paris on September 10, 2021
This isn't the first time iconic French actor Alain Delon, widely regarded as one of the most handsome men in the world, has expressed a readiness to die. The last time he said it was in 2018, when he stated that he would "leave this world without regret", causing controversy by adding that he would like his pet to take the final journey with him.
Alain Delon has said he's chosen euthanasia as a way to end his life, his son Anthony revealed to RTL, adding that his father had asked him to accompany him until the very end.
Anthony Delon said he refused to be the one to "execute" his father: his sister Anouchka will do it instead. He said that he will elaborate on his reasons in the upcoming book "Between dog and wolf".
Anthony also recalled how his mother, Delon's wife Nathalie, died with the help of euthanasia - a procedure that is legal in Switzerland, where the family lives.
"It's true that it would have been difficult for us to hold her hand and see life leave her like that. So, I'm not saying the last night was easy, but the last hours were, because she left in peace", Anthony remembered. "My father was indeed very touched by this".
Alain Delon has long indicated his desire to end his life, as in 2018 he said he was ready to "leave this world", even claiming he would have his dog, Loubo, go with him.
"There are people that I hate. Everything is false and only money counts. I will leave this world without regret", he told Paris Match at the time.
Delon said he hated the times that we live in, and particularly detested being old.
"Getting old sucks!", he said before being hospitalised in 2019. "We can't do anything about it, it is what we call age. You lose your face, your sight. You get up and, damn it, your ankle hurts. You bump into yourself".
Euthanasia, according to Delon, is "the most logical and natural thing", because at some point in one's life a person must have "the right to get the hell out of it quietly, without going through hospitals, injections, or things". The iconic French actor said that his euthanasia process has long been agreed upon with his lawyers, as he did not want it to be a mess.
