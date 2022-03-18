https://sputniknews.com/20220318/alain-delon-asked-his-son-to-help-him-die-via-euthanasia-report-says-1093986648.html

Alain Delon Asked His Son to Help Him Die Via Euthanasia, Report Says

Alain Delon has said he's chosen euthanasia as a way to end his life, his son Anthony revealed to RTL, adding that his father had asked him to accompany him until the very end.Anthony Delon said he refused to be the one to "execute" his father: his sister Anouchka will do it instead. He said that he will elaborate on his reasons in the upcoming book "Between dog and wolf". Anthony also recalled how his mother, Delon's wife Nathalie, died with the help of euthanasia - a procedure that is legal in Switzerland, where the family lives.Alain Delon has long indicated his desire to end his life, as in 2018 he said he was ready to "leave this world", even claiming he would have his dog, Loubo, go with him.Delon said he hated the times that we live in, and particularly detested being old. Euthanasia, according to Delon, is "the most logical and natural thing", because at some point in one's life a person must have "the right to get the hell out of it quietly, without going through hospitals, injections, or things". The iconic French actor said that his euthanasia process has long been agreed upon with his lawyers, as he did not want it to be a mess.

