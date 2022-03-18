https://sputniknews.com/20220318/afghanistan-bans-all-foreign-tv-series-source-says-1093978967.html

Afghanistan Bans All Foreign TV Series, Source Says

The Taliban has officially banned the broadcast of all foreign TV series in Afghanistan, a person familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

He added that the new authorities said they would not accept any excuses for violating the ban.Previously, foreign TV series, including those produced in India and Turkey, were broadcast in Afghanistan.The Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan occurred last August, triggering economic disarray and food shortages that have pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans fled the country fearful of the Taliban, widespread violation of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.*The Taliban is an organisation sanctioned by the UN for terrorist activities.

