Afghanistan Bans All Foreign TV Series, Source Says
The Taliban has officially banned the broadcast of all foreign TV series in Afghanistan, a person familiar with the situation told Sputnik.
He added that the new authorities said they would not accept any excuses for violating the ban.Previously, foreign TV series, including those produced in India and Turkey, were broadcast in Afghanistan.The Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan occurred last August, triggering economic disarray and food shortages that have pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans fled the country fearful of the Taliban, widespread violation of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.*The Taliban is an organisation sanctioned by the UN for terrorist activities.
afghanistan, taliban, tv
06:07 GMT 18.03.2022 (Updated: 06:11 GMT 18.03.2022)
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Taliban* has officially banned the broadcast of all foreign TV series in Afghanistan, a person familiar with the situation told Sputnik.
"The Taliban clearly said to stop showing any foreign TV series translated into Dari or Pashto [official languages of Afghanistan]", a participant of a meeting of Afghan broadcasters, held on Thurdsay, said.
He added that the new authorities said they would not accept any excuses for violating the ban.
"There is no film industry in Afghanistan, and there are no shows or movies that can replace the foreign ones. This restriction means people have to turn off the TV sets", the source said.
Previously, foreign TV series, including those produced in India and Turkey, were broadcast in Afghanistan.
The Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan occurred last August, triggering economic disarray and food shortages that have pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans fled the country fearful of the Taliban, widespread violation of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.
*The Taliban is an organisation sanctioned by the UN for terrorist activities.
