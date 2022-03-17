https://sputniknews.com/20220317/zelensky-pushes-for-world-war-using-martin-luther-king-jrs-words-1093940142.html

Zelensky Pushes For World War Using Martin Luther King Jr.’s Words

Zelensky Pushes For World War Using Martin Luther King Jr.’s Words

Anti-Asian Hate One Year After Spa Shootings, Ukraine Crisis and A New Nuclear Deal With Iran, Bronx Fire Survivors Forgotten By City 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-17T08:24+0000

2022-03-17T08:24+0000

2022-03-17T08:24+0000

new york city

hate crimes

china

iran

russia

ukraine

radio sputnik

by any means necessary

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/10/1093940117_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_6245925045f026abd593058e5a2ab4fc.png

BAMN Zelensky Pushes For World War Using Martin Luther King Jr.’s Words Anti-Asian Hate One Year After Spa Shootings, Ukraine Crisis and A New Nuclear Deal With Iran, Bronx Fire Survivors Forgotten By City

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sheila Xiao, organizer and co-founder of the organization Pivot to Peace to discuss the anniversary of the Atlanta Spa shootings and the broader issue of anti-Asian hate and misogyny in the context of anti-China rhetoric and historic misogynistic stereotypes attributed to Asian women, how imperialist and colonial subjugation in Asia has contributed to stereotypes about Asian women that cast them as sex slaves, what the constant barrage of propaganda meant to evoke conflict with China necessitates and requires a demonization of Asians in general, and how the model minority myth has hidden the long history of anti-Chinese racism in the United States.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran to discuss how the anti-Russia sanctions imposed by western nations could impact the potential for a new Iran nuclear deal, how the American negotiators of the deal dragging their feet on certain elements crucial to Iran has allowed the Ukraine crisis to impact the deal, and how the crisis in Ukraine has allowed for the rise of alternative powers in the world system and a multipolar disorder.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Amir Khafagy, an award-winning journalist based out of New York City who you can follow on Twitter @AmirKhafagy91 to discuss the horrendous conditions that survivors of the deadly Bronx apartment fire in January are living in as support from the city lags and aid fails to be properly distributed, why the city is failing to provide necessary and simple housing solutions for the survivors of the fire and what it reveals about housing in New York City and in the nation, and the city’s insufficient infrastructure to help the survivors of the fire despite its huge show of raising money for them.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss the speech delivered by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to members of Congress and his gross use of the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr to support his plea for a no fly zone over Ukraine, the centrality of the dissolution of NATO to a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine and the prolonging of the conflict by NATO powers, and the reemergence of socialism in the United States and the purposeful exclusion of any real left-wing political discourse by the ruling class.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

china

iran

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

new york city, hate crimes, china, iran, russia, ukraine, radio sputnik, by any means necessary, аудио, radio