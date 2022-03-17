https://sputniknews.com/20220317/whats-left-for-diplomacy-1093941260.html

What’s Left for Diplomacy?

What’s Left for Diplomacy?

Estonia calls for a no-fly zone, first interest rate hike in 3 years and Covid funding fallout. 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-17T08:22+0000

2022-03-17T08:22+0000

2022-03-17T08:22+0000

political misfits

no-fly-zone

ukraine

interest rates

guantanamo

covid-19

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/10/1093940990_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_6eb6ad99a53337a8137d839c5bd83b31.png

What’s Left for Diplomacy? Estonia calls for a no-fly zone, first interest rate hike in 3 years and Covid funding fallout.

At the top of the show, David Oualaalou, International Geopolitical Consultant, Global Speaker, Author, Veteran & former International Security Analyst in Washington, DC, host of “Geopolitics in Conflict” Show on YT. His latest book, The Dynamics of Russia’s Geopolitics: Remaking of the Global Order joins the Misfits to talk about censorship of Russian media, and the ability of big “private” tech firms to control what we see under any circumstances, not just in war.Then they talk about UN officials warning today that money for Yemen is drying up. $4.3 billion is needed to ensure the population doesn’t starve; three quarters of the population will need food aid this year. The World Food program is reducing rations for the people they’re able to serve. Meanwhile, congress can approve another $800 million in security aid for Ukraine - which includes anti-tank, anti-aircraft missiles and other defensive weaponry, which will prolong this conflict just as US assistance is prolonging the war in Yemen. The Misfits talk about whether anyone is better off for these choices other than a handful of politicians and people at the top of the military industrial complex.Next, Robert Hockett, Edward Cornell Professor of Law and a Professor of Public Policy at Cornell University in New York and the Senior Counsel at Westwood Capital and a Fellow of The Century Foundation joins the conversation to talk about the much anticipated Federal Reserve hiking interest rates by a 1/4 point and what that means for the economy.Hockett points out, the Fed should target interest rates by shrinking the credit pool for petroleum and other unfavorable industries. Hockett explains that it is risky for central banks to continue to finance petroleum as the industry could be held liable in the future for damages caused by climate change. Then the Misfits talk about Sarah Raskin withdrawing her candidacy for the Federal Reserve Board.Next, Ted Rall, joins the show. He’s an award winning political cartoonist, columnist, and author, his latest book is "The Stringer", and he’s co-host of the DMZ America podcast with Ted Rall & Scott Stantis. You can find more of his work at www.rall.com. Rall and the Misfits discuss The New York Times reporting yesterday that attorneys for the five most important terrorism suspects held at Guantanamo are in talks with military prosecutors to have their clients plead guilty to terrorism and other charges. In exchange prosecutors will take the death penalty off the table and promise that the defendants will remain in Guantanamo rather than being transferred to the SuperMax prison in Florence, Colorado.For the last segment, Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo, Professor of Public Health at College of William and Mary in Williamsburg VA calls into the program to talk about the latest rise in Covid infections. What’s known about this new omicron variant that seems to be overtaking the original version? And they talk about the timing of waning immunity to Covid.The Misfits sign off for today…We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

guantanamo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

political misfits, no-fly-zone, ukraine, interest rates, guantanamo, covid-19, аудио, radio