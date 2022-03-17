https://sputniknews.com/20220317/us-secretary-of-state-anthony-blinken-addresses-the-press-1093967044.html

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken Addresses the Press

Earlier this week, Blinken and US President Joe Biden, as well as several other US officials, found themselves targets of sanctions imposed by Moscow. 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

As the United States and its allies continue to exert economic pressure on Russia over its ongoing military operation in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a press conference in Washington DC on Thursday, 17 March.Blinken and US President Biden, along with a number of other notable US officials, had sanctions imposed on them by Moscow in response for the punitive economic measures the United States previously enacted against Russia after the latter launched a military operation in Ukraine.The goal of that military operation has been described by Moscow as demilitarisation and “denazification” of Ukraine.

