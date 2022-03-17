https://sputniknews.com/20220317/tortilla-man-slipknot-reveal-newest-member--1093967625.html

Tortilla Man: Slipknot Reveal Newest Member

Ahead of the new album, the legendary band unveiled the identity of their new percussionist. 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

The band Slipknot confirmed Tortilla Man’s identity through a photo, posted in stories on their official Instagram, showing the added to a line-up member holding up a note “I AM MICHAEL PFAFF”. The member's identity was revealed three years after he joined the band in 2019, replacing longtime backing vocalist and percussionist Chris Fehn. Ex-member Chris Fenn filed a lawsuit after his departure from Slipknot in 2019, claiming he was paid unfairly over the course of his stint with Slipknot from 1998. However, in 2020 the lawsuit was voluntarily discounted. Michael Pfaff had connections with DJ Sid Wilson and founder of the popular metal act Shawn "Clown" Crahan. In the late 2000s, Crahan and Pfaff even formed the band Dirty Little Rabbits after Wilson introduced the two musicians to each other. Recently, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor mentioned that the group's new album is almost done and is set to be released this summer.

