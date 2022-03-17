https://sputniknews.com/20220317/syrian-leader-calls-western-discrimination-of-russia-unprecedented-in-world-history-1093974821.html
Syrian Leader Calls Western Discrimination of Russia Unprecedented in World History
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Discrimination that the West is now perpetuating against Russia is unprecedented in world history and infringes on the principles of international law, turning the world into "a jungle," Syrian President Bashar Assad said on Thursday.
"Western discrimination of Russia is unprecedented in world history... The West lies in every word in pursuit of world power and thievery... The West has proved that international law is worthless and has crossed out all the principles of the world agreements turning the world into a jungle," Assad told a meeting with teachers from all Syrian provinces, as quoted by Syrian news agency SANA.
The president noted that there are means of confronting the West, and called for a "dynamic thinking" and a strong will to find economic solutions amid unilateral sanctions.
The president said that the world turned into "a wild forest run by Western thieves in the absence of international law" after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
"The West is experiencing a historic reversal of its global role after the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine... The conflict in Ukraine has exposed the true face of Western powers to their people," Assad said.
Russia launched an operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donbas republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.