Swedish Policewoman Under Investigation for Having Putin as Screensaver

A policewoman in Swedish has been placed under internal investigation for having a portrait of Putin as a screensaver on her computer at the police station.The policewoman's loyalty is also being questioned by colleagues, who consider her a security risk. According to the newspaper Expressen, they are refusing to work with her after she said that Russia was not waging a “war” in Ukraine, referring to the ongoing special operation to demilitarise the country, and ventured that what is being said about it in the Swedish media was “fake”. When questioned by Expressen, she emphasised that she has friends and relatives on both sides of the Ukrainian conflict.The policewoman is of Russian origin and is said to make frequent trips to Russia together with her husband. Her alleged sympathy for Putin and her homeland have sparked growing uncertainty among colleagues.According to Expressen, the police station was “bubbling with anger” as the scandal is seen as a “serious breach of trust”.The woman became a Swedish citizen in the nineties and has since trained to become an active police officer.In her role as a border police officer, she has access to a number of systems with sensitive information, and also comes into contact with people from the former Soviet states during the operations carried out by the border force in the region where she works. According to her colleagues, she has been conducting some of the interviews with suspected aliens from former Soviet republics who don't speak Swedish in Russian, which functions as a lingua franca, without using a formal interpreter, which has raised further questions amid the current spy scare.The regional head of the border police declined to comment on individual cases. The woman is currently on sick leave.Following Russia's operation in Ukraine, which the West portrays as an “invasion” despite Moscow emphasising that it harbours no occupation plans and aims to protect the inhabitants of the Donbass People's Republics, anti-Russian sentiment has seen a major global rise, especially in the West, reaching levels unseen since the Cold War – to the point where schoolchildren and preschoolers are being bullied and exposed to verbal abuse.

