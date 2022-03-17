https://sputniknews.com/20220317/russophobia-is-the-new-pandemic-african-countries-stay-neutral-in-ukraine-conflict-1093941477.html

Russophobia Is the New Pandemic; African Countries Stay Neutral in Ukraine Conflict

The US government and many of its allies are seizing the assets and taking the jobs of ethnic Russians without due process. 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

Russophobia is the New Pandemic; African Countries Stay Neutral in Ukraine Conflict The US government and many of its allies are seizing the assets and taking the jobs of ethnic Russians without due process.

Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the rash of Russophobia. The US government and many of its allies are seizing the assets and taking the jobs of ethnic Russians without due process.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Some European leaders are making a dangerous trek to Kiev to meet with Ukrainian leaders. Also, Ukrainian President Zelensky speaks to the US Congress to try and draw the West into the conflict.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. China argues that the US has failed to trap them into colluding against Russia in the Ukraine conflict. Also, we discuss China's increase in military spending.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss NATO. Scott Ritter argues that "the ongoing flow of refugees out of Ukraine into neighboring territories poses the greatest potential for a NATO-Russia clash." Also, we discuss the F-35 fighter as a military asset.Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss Steven Donziger. Over 100 activist groups are pushing President Biden to pardon human rights lawyer Steven Donziger.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Palestinians are showing clear support for the Russians, as they see the conflict as a pushback against the US empire. Also, Iran urges the US to drop demands that they consider "excessive" to facilitate a deal.William Camarado, Venezuelan-American writer, social justice activist and co-organizer for the Alliance for Global Justice, joins us to discuss Venezuela. Venezuela is walking a tight line as they eye opportunities to re-enter the oil market while maintaining the integrity of their relationship with Russia and China.Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the Congressional Black Caucus and Africa's response to Ukraine. Most Africans are reluctant to join nations that they view as colonizers and oppressors against a historical ally. Also, the Congressional Black Caucus is failing to continue John Conyers' anti-war legacy.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

