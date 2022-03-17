https://sputniknews.com/20220317/russias-fsb-us-filmed-movie-in-1945-alleging-cruelty-of-soviet-soldiers-during-ww2--1093967385.html

Russia's FSB: US Filmed Movie in 1945 Alleging Cruelty of Soviet Soldiers During WW2

Russia's FSB: US Filmed Movie in 1945 Alleging Cruelty of Soviet Soldiers During WW2

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The American military mission in Hungary immediately after the end of the Second World War began the production of anti-Soviet films with... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

"A document was found in the Central Archive of the FSB, testifying to a striking fact: in 1945, at a time when the rapture over the victories over Nazi Germany and militaristic Japan had not yet cooled down in the liberated world, and British Prime Minister [Winston] Churchill had not yet made in Fulton his [‘The Sinews of Peace’] speech, which became the detonator of the Cold War, the United States, the allies of the USSR in the anti-Hitler coalition, were already engaged in the deliberate creation of anti-Soviet information fakes," a statement said.The document shows how the American military mission in Budapest engaged in discrediting the Soviet troops with the help of one of the largest Hollywood film studios, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the statement added. According to the document, there were moments in the film where Soviet soldiers set a house on fire and mistreated women.

