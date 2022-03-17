International
https://sputniknews.com/20220317/russias-fsb-us-filmed-movie-in-1945-alleging-cruelty-of-soviet-soldiers-during-ww2--1093967385.html
Russia's FSB: US Filmed Movie in 1945 Alleging Cruelty of Soviet Soldiers During WW2
Russia's FSB: US Filmed Movie in 1945 Alleging Cruelty of Soviet Soldiers During WW2
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The American military mission in Hungary immediately after the end of the Second World War began the production of anti-Soviet films with... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-17T15:46+0000
2022-03-17T16:06+0000
russia
us
war
films
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107924/06/1079240689_0:1127:2048:2279_1920x0_80_0_0_15d0ad12ad596113c0302bb22598f0cc.jpg
"A document was found in the Central Archive of the FSB, testifying to a striking fact: in 1945, at a time when the rapture over the victories over Nazi Germany and militaristic Japan had not yet cooled down in the liberated world, and British Prime Minister [Winston] Churchill had not yet made in Fulton his [‘The Sinews of Peace’] speech, which became the detonator of the Cold War, the United States, the allies of the USSR in the anti-Hitler coalition, were already engaged in the deliberate creation of anti-Soviet information fakes," a statement said.The document shows how the American military mission in Budapest engaged in discrediting the Soviet troops with the help of one of the largest Hollywood film studios, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the statement added. According to the document, there were moments in the film where Soviet soldiers set a house on fire and mistreated women.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107924/06/1079240689_0:1068:2048:2604_1920x0_80_0_0_428b7e6c30174b1026071e46b92b3b39.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, us, war, films

Russia's FSB: US Filmed Movie in 1945 Alleging Cruelty of Soviet Soldiers During WW2

15:46 GMT 17.03.2022 (Updated: 16:06 GMT 17.03.2022)
© Sputnik / Vladimir Grebnev / Go to the photo bankSoviet soldiers Mikhail Egorov (right) and Meliton Cantaria, who hoisted the Banner of Victory over the Berlin Reichstag in May 1945
Soviet soldiers Mikhail Egorov (right) and Meliton Cantaria, who hoisted the Banner of Victory over the Berlin Reichstag in May 1945 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2022
© Sputnik / Vladimir Grebnev
/
Go to the photo bank
SubscribeGoogle news
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The American military mission in Hungary immediately after the end of the Second World War began the production of anti-Soviet films with the support of one of the largest Hollywood studios, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the Centre for Public Relations of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.
"A document was found in the Central Archive of the FSB, testifying to a striking fact: in 1945, at a time when the rapture over the victories over Nazi Germany and militaristic Japan had not yet cooled down in the liberated world, and British Prime Minister [Winston] Churchill had not yet made in Fulton his [‘The Sinews of Peace’] speech, which became the detonator of the Cold War, the United States, the allies of the USSR in the anti-Hitler coalition, were already engaged in the deliberate creation of anti-Soviet information fakes," a statement said.
The document shows how the American military mission in Budapest engaged in discrediting the Soviet troops with the help of one of the largest Hollywood film studios, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the statement added. According to the document, there were moments in the film where Soviet soldiers set a house on fire and mistreated women.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала