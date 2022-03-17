https://sputniknews.com/20220317/russias-envoy-to-un-refutes-series-western-accusations-of-war-crimes-in-ukraine-1093975734.html

Russia's Envoy to UN Refutes Series of Western Accusations of War Crimes in Ukraine

Russia's Envoy to UN Refutes Series of Western Accusations of War Crimes in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia refuted Western accusations that Russia conducted war crimes in Ukraine... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-17T22:46+0000

2022-03-17T22:46+0000

2022-03-17T22:46+0000

ukraine

vassily nebenzia

russia

military

nationalists

mariupol

un envoy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/11/1093975680_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fb9753cfd522dcb117f9540575a5c909.jpg

Mariupol, the second largest city in the breakaway Donetsk people’s republic at the time of the proclamation of its independence in 2014, has been under control of the Ukrainian forces. The city has been a site of intense fighting in recent weeks.Russia has been accused by the West in the past several days of killing civilians in a number of Ukrainian cities amid the ongoing Russian special military operation. The Russian forces in Ukraine have been named guilty of shelling civilian objects in Mariupol as well as obstructing the evacuation of refugees from the city.The Russian envoy called the Western allegations that Russia is forcing the people from Mariupol and other Ukrainian towns into Russia a “barefaced lie.” He noted that only during the previous 24 hours alone Russia managed to ensure the evacuation of more than 31,000 civilians, including 89 foreign nationals, to the territory of the Russian Federation while some of the evacuees refused to go to the Kiev-controlled territories.With respect to the reports that Russian forces killed at least ten civilians in a bread queue in Chernihiv, Nebenzia noted that there are no Russian forces in the city while there are thousands of armed by the Ukrainian government locals wreaking havoc everywhere.On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after requests from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for help to protect them from t intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation targets Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Russia has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

https://sputniknews.com/20220317/former-inmates-of-neo-nazi-militia-run-prison-in-ukraine-share-chilling-testimony-on-torture-abuse-1093972040.html

ukraine

russia

mariupol

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, vassily nebenzia, russia, military, nationalists, mariupol, un envoy