Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Zakharova Holds Press Briefing

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Zakharova Holds Press Briefing

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman's briefing comes amid Russia's ongoing special operation in Ukraine. 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik goes live from Moscow as Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova is holding a press briefing on current foreign policy issues.Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation, which only targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, adding that the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

