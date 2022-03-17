https://sputniknews.com/20220317/rspca-bringing-prosecution-against-west-hams-kurt-zouma-following-cat-abuse-video-1093945706.html

RSPCA Bringing Prosecution Against West Ham's Kurt Zouma Following Cat Abuse Video

In February, a video emerged on social showing West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma kicking and slapping one of his cats. The video caused an outcry among... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) has started prosecution proceedings against Zouma and his brother, who filmed the beating of the pet, according to the Guardian.Previously, the football player was fined 250 thousand pounds by the club. These funds were directed to charity.The 27-year-old defender has made 17 appearances this season in the Premier League and scored one goal. He has been playing for West Ham since August 2021. Prior to that, the defensive player represented Everton, Stoke City, Saint-Étienne and Chelsea.

