RSPCA Bringing Prosecution Against West Ham's Kurt Zouma Following Cat Abuse Video
In February, a video emerged on social showing West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma kicking and slapping one of his cats. The video caused an outcry among... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-17T08:21+0000
2022-03-17T08:21+0000
08:21 GMT 17.03.2022
France's defender Kurt Zouma reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D qualification football match between Ukraine and France at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev on September 4, 2021.
In February, a video emerged on social showing West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma kicking and slapping one of his cats. The video caused an outcry among social media users.
The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) has started prosecution proceedings against Zouma and his brother, who filmed the beating of the pet, according to the Guardian.
“Following a full and thorough investigation, we have started the process of bringing a prosecution against Kurt Zouma and Yoan Zouma under the Animal Welfare Act. The two cats continue to be cared for by the RSPCA. We will be in a position to release more information once a court date is confirmed,” the RSPCA said in a statement on Wednesday as quoted by the Guardian.
Previously, the football player was fined 250 thousand pounds by the club. These funds were directed to charity.
The 27-year-old defender has made 17 appearances this season in the Premier League and scored one goal. He has been playing for West Ham since August 2021. Prior to that, the defensive player represented Everton, Stoke City, Saint-Étienne and Chelsea.
