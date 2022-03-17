https://sputniknews.com/20220317/resurfaced-video-shows-biden-confessing-he-proposed-bombing-of-belgrade-in-nato-op-in-yugoslavia-1093953765.html

Resurfaced Video Shows Biden Confessing He Proposed Bombing of Belgrade in NATO Op in Yugoslavia

Earlier, Joe Biden labelled President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal" over Russia’s operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, launched on 24 February to... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

A video has resurfaced on social media, where then-senator Joe Biden, speaking at a Senate Foreign Affairs Committee meeting in 1998, say he suggested bombing the peaceful city of Belgrade and sending American pilots to destroy all the bridges on the Danube in 1999.The head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, reposted the footage on his social media account, reminding the current US President of the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia that is estimated to have killed about 2,500 people, including 89 children.“Can Biden be reminded who the war criminal is?" queried Rogozin, adding:The Russian space chief statement followed POTUS' move to label Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal".The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also reminded that the meeting in the video featuring Biden took place just a year before the bombing of Belgrade.Russia’s operation to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Ukraine, launched on 24 February, was in response to ramped up deadly offensive attacks by the Kiev regime on the predominantly Russian-speaking people of Donbass in southeast Ukraine. It came after Moscow officially recognised the two breakaways, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR), established in the spring of 2014 in response to the Western-backed coup in Kiev and since then systematically subjected to “abuse, genocide”.Responding to the official request for military assistance from the DPR and LPR, the Russian government has repeatedly stated that the goal of the current operation was to neutralise Ukraine's military capacity while not harming the civilian population of the country.The US and a slew of NATO allies have vociferously been condemning Russia’s ongoing operation in Ukraine as an “invasion”, despite their own bloody track record.Washington and its Western cohorts have waged numerous military operations unilaterally, without any authorisation from the United Nations, ranging from US-led wars to proxy aggression, with the bombing of former Yugoslavia a glaring example.In 1999 NATO waded into the armed confrontation between Albanian separatists from the Kosovo Liberation Army and the Serbian army, that erupted in 1992, launching a military operation against the-then Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.Joe Biden, a Democratic Senator from Delaware at the time, was among the first to call for the so-called "lift and strike" policy of ditching the UN-imposed arms embargo, in place since 1991, and supporting Bosnian Muslims with NATO air strikes.The successive administrations of George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton had initially shown reluctant to implement the policy. However, finally a measure sponsored by Bob Dole (R-Kansas) and senator Joseph Lieberman (D-Connecticut), referred to as the Dole-Lieberman bill, passed by a vote of 69–29 and had the bipartisan support of 21 Democrats and 48 Republicans. The binding legislation prodded the Clinton Administration into taking a more forceful stand.Yugoslavia's refusal to sign the Rambouillet Accords, citing unacceptable conditions offered to Belgrade by Western mediators, was initially offered as justification for NATO's use of force. The decision to move against the sovereign nation was based on allegations by Western countries that the Yugoslav authorities were allegedly carrying out ethnic cleansing of Kosovo Albanians.Codenamed Operation Allied Force, it resulted in NATO forces pounding the country with cruise missiles and airstrikes.The operation, which witnessed use of military force by NATO without the approval of the UN Security council, ended up killing scores of civilians and wreaking havoc upon the country’s infrastructure. Numerous bridges, industrial facilities and public buildings got blown up along with actual military targets, as NATO airstrikes continued from March 24 to June 10, 1999.The Serbian authorities say that about 2,500 people, including 89 children, were killed and about 12,500 people were injured in the bombings. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said that the use of depleted uranium weapons caused a dramatic surge in the number of cancer patients in the country.

