https://sputniknews.com/20220317/rare-greenland-shark-washes-up-in-uk-1093947831.html

Rare Greenland Shark Washes Up in UK

Rare Greenland Shark Washes Up in UK

The Greenland shark is a real wonder of nature: both the duration of its life and its adaptability to icy water have intrigued marine biologists. For a fish of... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-17T07:55+0000

2022-03-17T07:55+0000

2022-03-17T07:55+0000

world

shark

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/11/1093948499_0:24:790:468_1920x0_80_0_0_267747384009e6d857a1662f8bc01e7e.jpg

On 15 March, boat skipper Trev Worth discovered a rare shark that could have lived for hundreds of years in the waters off Cornwall, UK, according to the BBC.Trev Worth was at sea with crew member Kingsley when they saw the creature in the water.The crew brought it ashore and the Marine Strandings Network (MSN) sent it to a veterinary pathologist for a examination. According to reports, the shark could be around 500 years old.On 13 March, the Greenland shark was spotted stranded off at Newlyn Harbour, Cornwall but by the time the Cornwall Wildlife Trust's Marine Strandings Network arrived, the shark had already washed back out to sea."We are absolutely delighted to update you that the superb crew from Mermaid Pleasure Trips, Penzance, Trev and Kingsley, this evening found and brought ashore the dead Greenland shark which was previously stranded on Sunday and then washed back out to sea," Cornwall Wildlife Trust's Marine Strandings Network said.Prior to that, only once, in 2013, was the Greenland shark found in UK waters, according to MSN.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, shark