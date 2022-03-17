https://sputniknews.com/20220317/nato-us-hold-key-to-resolving-ukrainian-crisis---chinese-foreign-ministry-1093964253.html

NATO, US Hold Key to Resolving Ukrainian Crisis - Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, (Sputnik) - NATO's eastward expansion is directly linked to the current Ukrainian crisis, and the key to resolving it is in the hands of the alliance... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

The spokesman went on to say that over the past decades, many well-known international experts have stressed that further NATO expansion against Russia would be a "fateful error" in the US policy, but Washington "turned a deaf ear to this, and was bent on advancing NATO's eastward expansion, for five times already."Zhao stressed that the US and NATO stance concerning the civilian casualties in Ukraine is hypocritical, saying they did not show concern over the death of civilians in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Palestine, and Yugoslavia.Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donbas republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation targets Ukrainian military infrastructure only and aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, adding that the civilian population is not in danger. Western nations have since imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Russia.

