https://sputniknews.com/20220317/kanye-suspended-on-instagram-after-posting-threats--insults-toward-kims-boyfriend-others-1093944332.html

Kanye Suspended on Instagram After Posting Threats & Insults Toward Kim's Boyfriend, Others

Kanye Suspended on Instagram After Posting Threats & Insults Toward Kim's Boyfriend, Others

Mass media have been closely following the ongoing drama between American musician Kanye West (Ye) and his ex-wife, socialite Kim Kardashian, who divorced last... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-17T03:51+0000

2022-03-17T03:51+0000

2022-03-17T03:51+0000

viral

kanye west

pete davidson

instagram

kim kardashian

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/11/1079910573_0:79:3073:1807_1920x0_80_0_0_a637db7293629fe6b6b4c4f26326388f.jpg

Kanye West’s Instagram account has been suspended for 24 hours for violating the platform's policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying.According to TMZ, the rapper posted a barrage of insulting posts targeting his ex-wife's boyfriend Pete Davidson, comedian Trevor Noah and others.Kanye had previously blamed Davidson for ruining his family, said the comedian could potentially get Kim hooked on drugs and vowed never to allow him to meet his and Kim's children.Kanye has criticized his ex-wife for her parenting. Earlier this week, he was outraged by a new video on TikTok posted by their eldest daughter, eight-year-old North, who appeared with bright makeup and sang a song about falling in love with a girl.Meanwhile, Kardashian and Davidson have moved to a new level as a couple after the reality TV star posted joint photos with the comedian for the first time on Instagram earlier in the week.Kim and Kanye officially divorced in early March, after a year of litigation. Kardashian filed for divorce in February last year, although rumors of problems in their relationship had been circulating for a long time. The reason for the breakup, according to Kim, was her husband's mental health problems.

https://sputniknews.com/20220315/kim-kardashian-on-ex-husband-kanye-he-told-me-my-career-is-over-1093879857.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

viral, kanye west, pete davidson, instagram, kim kardashian