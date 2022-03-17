International
Kanye Suspended on Instagram After Posting Threats & Insults Toward Kim's Boyfriend, Others
Kanye Suspended on Instagram After Posting Threats & Insults Toward Kim's Boyfriend, Others
Mass media have been closely following the ongoing drama between American musician Kanye West (Ye) and his ex-wife, socialite Kim Kardashian, who divorced last... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International
Kanye West’s Instagram account has been suspended for 24 hours for violating the platform's policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying.According to TMZ, the rapper posted a barrage of insulting posts targeting his ex-wife's boyfriend Pete Davidson, comedian Trevor Noah and others.Kanye had previously blamed Davidson for ruining his family, said the comedian could potentially get Kim hooked on drugs and vowed never to allow him to meet his and Kim's children.Kanye has criticized his ex-wife for her parenting. Earlier this week, he was outraged by a new video on TikTok posted by their eldest daughter, eight-year-old North, who appeared with bright makeup and sang a song about falling in love with a girl.Meanwhile, Kardashian and Davidson have moved to a new level as a couple after the reality TV star posted joint photos with the comedian for the first time on Instagram earlier in the week.Kim and Kanye officially divorced in early March, after a year of litigation. Kardashian filed for divorce in February last year, although rumors of problems in their relationship had been circulating for a long time. The reason for the breakup, according to Kim, was her husband's mental health problems.
https://sputniknews.com/20220315/kim-kardashian-on-ex-husband-kanye-he-told-me-my-career-is-over-1093879857.html
Kanye Suspended on Instagram After Posting Threats & Insults Toward Kim's Boyfriend, Others

03:51 GMT 17.03.2022
© AP Photo / Mark J. TerrillIn this Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, Rapper Kanye West watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Los Angeles. Drawings by West from when the rapper was a high school student in Chicago are now worth thousands of dollars, according to an appraiser.
In this Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, Rapper Kanye West watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Los Angeles. Drawings by West from when the rapper was a high school student in Chicago are now worth thousands of dollars, according to an appraiser. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2022
© AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill
Alexandra Kashirina
Mass media have been closely following the ongoing drama between American musician Kanye West (Ye) and his ex-wife, socialite Kim Kardashian, who divorced last year. Kanye continues to attack Kim and her boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson.
Kanye West’s Instagram account has been suspended for 24 hours for violating the platform's policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying.
According to TMZ, the rapper posted a barrage of insulting posts targeting his ex-wife's boyfriend Pete Davidson, comedian Trevor Noah and others.
Kanye had previously blamed Davidson for ruining his family, said the comedian could potentially get Kim hooked on drugs and vowed never to allow him to meet his and Kim's children.
Kanye has criticized his ex-wife for her parenting. Earlier this week, he was outraged by a new video on TikTok posted by their eldest daughter, eight-year-old North, who appeared with bright makeup and sang a song about falling in love with a girl.
Meanwhile, Kardashian and Davidson have moved to a new level as a couple after the reality TV star posted joint photos with the comedian for the first time on Instagram earlier in the week.
Kim and Kanye officially divorced in early March, after a year of litigation. Kardashian filed for divorce in February last year, although rumors of problems in their relationship had been circulating for a long time. The reason for the breakup, according to Kim, was her husband's mental health problems.
