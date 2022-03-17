https://sputniknews.com/20220317/iran-strike-on-erbil-carried-out-in-retaliation-for-israel-attack-on-drone-plant-reports-say-1093946288.html

Iran Strike on Erbil Carried Out in Retaliation for Israel Attack on Drone Plant, Reports Say

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The recent Iranian strike on the Iraqi city of Erbil was carried out in retaliation for the previously secret Israeli attack on an... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

Iranian media reported that 12 rockets had landed near the US consulate and the Kurdistan 24 TV station in Erbil in the early hours of Sunday. The attack was reported to have originated from Iran. Later, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the attack, which they said targeted two Mossad training centres for Israeli forces.According to The New York Times, six Israeli suicide quadcopter drones attacked the Iranian military facility near the city of Kermanshah on 12 February. The Israeli attack reportedly destroyed dozens of Iranian military drones.It is unclear whether the United States played any role in the February operation of Israel.

