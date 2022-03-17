International
Iran Launches Search and Rescue Op as Cargo Emirati Ship With 30 Souls Onboard Sinks in Gulf - Video
Iran Launches Search and Rescue Op as Cargo Emirati Ship With 30 Souls Onboard Sinks in Gulf - Video
An Iranian search and rescue operation is underway for crewmembers of a United Arab Emirates-flagged roll on-roll off car transporter that sank 48 km off the Iranian Persian Gulf coastal city of Asalouyeh on Thursday.The ship involved was the Al Salmy 6, a 39-year-old ro-ro that was sailing to the port of Um Qasr Port, Iraq before capsizing and sinking due to rough weather.The Al Salmy 6’s crew consists of Sudanese, Indian, Pakistani, Ugandan, Tanzanian and Ethiopian nationals.Hojjat Khosravi, a local Iranian maritime protection office chief, told IRNA that the search and rescue party included the Assaluyeh vessel as well as two evacuator vessels. Poor whether conditions prevented the rescue party from arriving before the ship sank. A request was made for helicopter support.Iranian media have published amateur footage of the cargo ship careening dangerously to one side before sinking.
10:12 GMT 17.03.2022 (Updated: 10:25 GMT 17.03.2022)
© Photo : IRNAUAE ship in distress off the coast of Iran
UAE ship in distress off the coast of Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2022
© Photo : IRNA
Ilya Tsukanov
The Persian Gulf is one of the most heavily travelled and carefully monitored strategic bodies of water in the world, with ships containing up to one third of all crude and other oil liquids traded by sea passing through it on a daily basis.
