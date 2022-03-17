https://sputniknews.com/20220317/iran-launches-search-and-rescue-op-as-cargo-emirati-ship-with-30-souls-onboard-sinks-in-gulf---1093954234.html

Iran Launches Search and Rescue Op as Cargo Emirati Ship With 30 Souls Onboard Sinks in Gulf - Video

Iran Launches Search and Rescue Op as Cargo Emirati Ship With 30 Souls Onboard Sinks in Gulf - Video

The Persian Gulf is one of the most heavily travelled and carefully monitored strategic bodies of water in the world, with ships containing up to one third of... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-17T10:12+0000

2022-03-17T10:12+0000

2022-03-17T10:25+0000

persian gulf

ship

search and rescue

iran

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/11/1093952909_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_60f3a68d9d3acc9e01a224df59d46b99.jpg

An Iranian search and rescue operation is underway for crewmembers of a United Arab Emirates-flagged roll on-roll off car transporter that sank 48 km off the Iranian Persian Gulf coastal city of Asalouyeh on Thursday.The ship involved was the Al Salmy 6, a 39-year-old ro-ro that was sailing to the port of Um Qasr Port, Iraq before capsizing and sinking due to rough weather.The Al Salmy 6’s crew consists of Sudanese, Indian, Pakistani, Ugandan, Tanzanian and Ethiopian nationals.Hojjat Khosravi, a local Iranian maritime protection office chief, told IRNA that the search and rescue party included the Assaluyeh vessel as well as two evacuator vessels. Poor whether conditions prevented the rescue party from arriving before the ship sank. A request was made for helicopter support.Iranian media have published amateur footage of the cargo ship careening dangerously to one side before sinking.

persian gulf

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

persian gulf, ship, search and rescue, iran