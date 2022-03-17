https://sputniknews.com/20220317/hunter--laptop-biden-mocked-for-saying-everyone-knows-someone-targeted-over-naked-pics-online-1093947507.html

'Hunter & Laptop?': Biden Mocked For Saying 'Everyone Knows' Someone Targeted Over Naked Pics Online

‘Hunter & Laptop?’: Biden Mocked For Saying ‘Everyone Knows’ Someone Targeted Over Naked Pics Online

The US President's son, Hunter Biden, made headlines in 2020 after The New York Post first reported on the contents of a hard drive copied from a laptop he... 17.03.2022

joe biden

hunter biden

Joe Biden became the butt of social media mocking after he remarked on Wednesday that he bets "everybody knows" someone who has been the target of revenge porn, with “revealing pictures” of them posted online.The remarks during the president’s speech in the East room of the White House addressed to advocates, survivors of abuse and lawmakers were immediately criticised by conservatives on social media.What had triggered the tongue-in-cheek response was that many invoked the POTUS’ son, Hunter Biden, and his purported “laptop from Hell”, which contained images of him and nude women in compromising positions.Fox News’ Katie Pavlich tweeted that the POTUS was accidentally talking about “Hunter Biden and his laptop."In a nod to Joe Biden’s previous numerous gaffes when speaking in public, Abigail Marone, press secretary for Republican Senator Josh Hawley, went on Twitter to wonder what the “reactions of WH staff” had been as Biden “stumbled through this line."Jessica O’Donnell, of The Blaze, was stunned at how Joe Biden was “trying to normalise Hunter’s behaviour”.Breitbart editor Emma-Jo Morris, who had first reported the Hunter Biden laptop story for the New York Post, tweeted to say that she could “personally attest that Joe Biden knows somebody in this predicament."Back in 2020 The New York Post published a story alleging unethical and potentially illegal influence peddling involving Joe Biden during his tenure as US vice president after damning emails were taken from a laptop supposedly abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware repair shop in 2019.Furthermore, the contents were reported to contain lurid personal photos of the president’s son, who has acknowledged repeated struggles with drug and alcohol addictions.At the time Joe Biden had denied he or his son committed any wrongdoing, with mainstream media making every effort to sweep the findings under the rug.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

