https://sputniknews.com/20220317/house-of-man-uniteds-paul-pogba-robbed-while-his-children-slept-1093950747.html

House of Man United's Paul Pogba Robbed While His Children Slept

House of Man United's Paul Pogba Robbed While His Children Slept

Tuesday was a terrible day for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. His team lost to Atletico Madrid and were eliminated from the Champions League, and the... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-17T09:03+0000

2022-03-17T09:03+0000

2022-03-17T09:03+0000

sport

manchester united

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/11/1093950141_0:59:1661:994_1920x0_80_0_0_b59554afa15581089b2b6bfff315a565.jpg

The house of Manchester United star Paul Pogba was robbed while he was playing in the 1/8 finals of the play-offs of the Champions League against the Spanish team Atletico.Pogba wrote on social media that burglars broke into his house while his children were sleeping in their rooms.He added that there was no worse feeling for a father than when you cannot protect your children. Paul Pogba also expressed the hope that no one will have to go through this.In addition, Pogba announced his willingness to offer a reward to anyone who helps him with information about the home invasion.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sport, manchester united