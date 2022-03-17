House of Man United's Paul Pogba Robbed While His Children Slept

https://sputniknews.com/20220317/house-of-man-uniteds-paul-pogba-robbed-while-his-children-slept-1093950747.html
Tuesday was a terrible day for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. His team lost to Atletico Madrid and were eliminated from the Champions League, and the player, after returning home, found out that his house had been robbed.
The house of Manchester United star Paul Pogba was robbed while he was playing in the 1/8 finals of the play-offs of the Champions League against the Spanish team Atletico.
Pogba wrote on social media
that burglars broke into his house while his children were sleeping in their rooms.
"Last night our family's worst nightmare was realised when our home was burglarised while our babies were sleeping in their bedroom,” Pogba said in a post on Twitter.
He added that there was no worse feeling for a father than when you cannot protect your children. Paul Pogba also expressed the hope that no one will have to go through this.
In addition, Pogba announced his willingness to offer a reward to anyone who helps him with information about the home invasion.