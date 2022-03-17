https://sputniknews.com/20220317/honduran-court-approves-extradition-of-ex-president-hernandez-to-us-reports-say-1093952024.html

Honduran Court Approves Extradition of Ex-President Hernandez to US, Reports Say

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Supreme Court of Honduras has approved the extradition of former President Juan Orlando Hernandez to the United States on drug... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

The ruling was made on Wednesday evening and the defence has three days to appeal to the Supreme Court, according to La Prensa Honduras.Hernandez was arrested on 15 February and placed under the supervision of the special police unit, where he is serving a term in pre-trial detention. For security reasons he was brought to court by helicopter, the media reported.On 7 February, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Hernandez had been included in a list of corrupt and undemocratic actors. Later, the Honduran authorities received an official request from the US to arrest the ex-president for extradition.The US government is accusing the former Honduran president of conspiracy to import drugs and for production, distribution and possession of drugs.

