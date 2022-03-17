https://sputniknews.com/20220317/french-finance-ministry-partially-evacuated-over-terrorism-threat--reports--1093968570.html

French Finance Ministry Being Partially Evacuated Over Terrorism Threat- Reports

The headquarters of the French Ministry of Finance and Economy were partially evacuated on Thursday afternoon following the threat of a terrorist attack... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

About 20 people were evacuated from the ministry building in Paris' Bercy district in the city's 12th arrondissiment, on Thursday afternoon. According to BFM TV, the decision followed a report of a terrorist threat that appeared on the Interior Ministry's PHAROS web platform for reporting harmful content or crimes online.The TV network said that teams with search dogs were combing the building for explosives or other threats. However, according to Reuters, which spoke with two employees who work in another part of the ministry building, not only was the entire building not being evacuated, they weren't ware an evacuation had taken place.DETAILS TO FOLLOW

