For US Retirees, Investors Worry Russian Divestment Could Be Another Self-Inflicted Wound

For US Retirees, Investors Worry Russian Divestment Could Be Another Self-Inflicted Wound

Retirees in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Kansas, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Washington, and other states could soon be facing another financial hit as their elected officials demand public pensions immediately divest from Russian funds or enterprises. But amid the rush to dump Russian holdings, many are quietly questioning whether the perceived moral value of publicly repudiating Russia is worth the hit to retirement accounts.CalPERS reportedly holds close to a billion dollars in Russian funds currently. Investment in Russian assets is common among pension plans with holdings in index funds, but it’s coming to be seen as a political albatross amid the unprecedented anti-Russia propaganda campaign being carried out in many western nations.In response, the treasuries of states including Connecticut and Pennsylvania have reportedly directed officials to offload assets worth hundreds of millions. And the New York City Teachers' Retirement System voted March 7th to "prudently divest" from its roughly $90 million stake in Russian securities "to ensure the long-term stability of our pension system.”But elsewhere, alarm bells are ringing as some worry that the fiscal integrity of retirees’ pension plans is becoming secondary to politicians’ desire to appear sufficiently Russophobic. Some, like former Orange County Employees Retirement System chief investment officer Girard Miller, have acknowledged that such decisions aren’t necessarily being taken solely out of a spirit of solidarity with the Ukrainian regime:For most states, holdings in Russian assets total less than 1% of their retirement plans’ total investments. In this climate, even those who sympathize with the efforts to resist denazification in Ukraine have noted that efforts to divest from such holdings are likely to do more damage to retirees in the US than wealthy Russians. For those who insist on scoring cheap political points by publicly denouncing Russia, Miller urges patience.Some managers of retirement funds have already begun to take a similarly pragmatic approach.On Monday, Ginger Sigler, executive director of Oklahoma Police and Pension Retirement System reportedly told McAlester News-Capital that ‘Russian assets [that] pensions continue to hold are essentially worthless, so her system will hold on to them in hopes that they one day recover.’Despite all the political grandstanding, it still seems that for many, business is business.

