The 4-0 vote was announced Thursday and ends the company’s authorization to operate in the United States that was first granted in 2001.Pacific Networks is owned by CITIC Telecom International Holdings and is sold publicly on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Earlier this year, Pacific Networks argued that as a publicly traded company with investors from the US, European Union and the United Kingdom, the company is required to provide outside transparency and accountability, unlike wholly state owned companies.The FCC argued that CITIC Telecom International Holdings’ parent company is CITIC Group Corp, which is a Chinese state-owned limited liability company (LLC).Pacific Networks and ComNet primarily sell international calling cards in retail settings.The move follows similar actions against Chinese technology companies operating in the US. Last year, the FCC revoked its authorization for China Telecom Corp and declined to authorize China Mobile LLC. In 2019, the FCC moved against Chinese tech giants Huawei and ZTE, banning telecom companies from using their components.Responding to the move, Gao Feng, spokesman for the Chinese commerce ministry, called the accusations baseless. “The U.S. should stop the groundless crackdown on Chinese firms right now and the wrongdoings of politicizing trade and economic issues immediately,” he said in a statement, via Yahoo.Starks’ statement similarly implied that the FCC did not find any evidence of snooping by Pacific Networks or ComNet, but it’s their Chinese roots that pose a threat. “While Pacific Networks and ComNet don’t appear to have BGP [Border Gateway Protocol] misrouting capabilities, they pose a threat similar to their fellow Chinese carriers.”The FCC has yet to present any evidence of spying by the Chinese telecommunications company it has taken action against, something that has not escaped the attention of Zhao Lijian, spokesman of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Lijian did not specify what those measures would entail.

