Ex-Prime Minister of Bulgaria Borissov Detained During Police Operation

Earlier, ex-Prime Minister and leader of the Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) party Boyko Borissov along with former Finance Minister... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-17T19:31+0000

2022-03-17T19:31+0000

2022-03-17T19:51+0000

bulgaria

Former Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borissov was detained during a police operation, the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) reported late on Thursday, citing sources from law enforcement.Searches and seizures are said to have been conducted at many addresses. Apart from Borisov, several other high-ranked members of GERB were detained.

