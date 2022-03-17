https://sputniknews.com/20220317/conspiracy-theories-seekers-set-their-sights-on-obama-era-declassified-files-says-media-1093965324.html

Conspiracy Theories' Seekers Set Their Sights on Obama-Era Declassified Files, Says Media

While some requests were for information about Barack Obama’s origins, others probes issues such as Osama bin Laden’s burial at sea or the “Pizzagate”... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

The previously secret files from the time of the Obama administration have attracted considerable attention from conspiracy theorists as this data finally became available for requests under the Freedom of Information Act, USA Today reports.According to the media outlet, they have reviewed some 842 requests that were made to the National Archives for “Obama-era information.”The log of these requests reportedly contained some 81 mentions of former US President Barack Obama’s birth records and, in one instance, even “a copy of Barack Obama’s DNA.” These requests were likely related to a theory that Obama was ineligible to run for President of the United States due to him allegedly being a foreigner.One request asked why the body of Osama Bin Laden was “being thrown into the sea that fast” – a reference to the prompt disposal of the notorious terrorist mastermind’s remains that, along with the lack of publicly released material from the 2011 special forces raid that killed him, raised speculations about Osama’s ultimate fate.And three requests contained inquiries about Comet Ping Pong, a pizzeria in Washington DC featured in the so-called “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory which alleged that prominent members of the US Democratic Party were involved in a supposed child sex ring.The media outlet also notes that one of the “top requesters of information” turned out to be Grant Cameron, a Canadian “UFO hunter”, who asked about |Roswell, N.M., flying saucers and Obama’s relationship with Robert Lazar, the conspiracy theorist who claims to have reverse-engineered extraterrestrial technology at a secret site called ‘S-4.’”

