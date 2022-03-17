Board of Algerian Journalists Condemns Ukrainian TV Presenter's Call to Kill Russians

International
BREAKING: Russia Believes Components of Biological Weapons Were Created in Ukraine - MoD
https://sputniknews.com/20220317/board-of-algerian-journalists-condemns-ukrainian-tv-presenters-call-to-kill-russians-1093960338.html
12:27 GMT 17.03.2022
© Photo : YouTube/ Honorable Fahruddin Sharamfal, Ukraina24 TV station, on Mar Fahruddin Sharamfal, Ukraina24 TV station, on Mar 15th, 2022, 2022Fahruddin Sharamfal, Ukraina24 TV station, on Mar 15th, 2022
© Photo : YouTube/ Honorable
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Algerian journalists condemn a call made by a Ukrainian TV host to kill Russians as such actions do not comply with the professional ethical principle, Ammar Shariiti, the acting chairman of the National Board of Algerian Journalists told Sputnik.
"Certainly, calls for hatred and violence, especially against children, coming from a journalist are dangerous, inhumane and unethical," Shariiti said.
He said that journalism is a noble profession and its representatives should call for peace and friendship, while remaining impartial.
"We condemn the call of the Ukrainian journalist to kill Russian children, as well as calls to kill children of any country," Shariiti said adding that such statements violate the Geneva conventions.
On 12 March, Fakhrudin Sharafmal, on the air of Ukrainian TV channel 24 quoted Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann on the destruction of children and called for the genocide of Russians. Commenting on Sharafmal’s words, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, called for refraining from the hate speech. The head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed the investigators to give a legal assessment of the statements of the Ukrainian journalist.
Russia demands the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) media representative to address the call of the Ukrainian TV host for the genocide against Russians, Maxim Buyakevich, Russia's deputy envoy to OSCE, told Sputnik on Thursday.
