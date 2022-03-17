International
Biden's Revenge Porn Blunder
Biden's Revenge Porn Blunder
A series of scandalous reports about president Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, were published in 2020 after media obtained data from a laptop of his that had... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-17T23:46+0000
2022-03-18T00:07+0000
President Biden spoke about nonconsensual pornography at an event for the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act on Wednesday and bewildered the public, hinting that his son also has been a target of revenge porn.The remarks were made in front of advocates, survivors of abuse, and lawmakers, and were related to the part of the Act, that establishes a federal civil cause of action for victims of nonconsensual pornography. The President’s address has sparked mockery and outrage from those who said it was a bizarre way to normalize Hunter Biden’s behavior.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
joe biden, hunter biden, laptop, pornography, nude photos

Biden's Revenge Porn Blunder

23:46 GMT 17.03.2022 (Updated: 00:07 GMT 18.03.2022)
© Ted RallPresident Biden said that "everybody knows" someone who has been the target of revenge porn, with “revealing pictures” of them naked
President Biden said that everybody knows someone who has been the target of revenge porn, with “revealing pictures” of them naked - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2022
© Ted Rall
SubscribeGoogle news
A series of scandalous reports about president Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, were published in 2020 after media obtained data from a laptop of his that had reportedly been left for repair. The laptop contained documents suggesting shady business dealings, and х-rated photos of him and several women.
President Biden spoke about nonconsensual pornography at an event for the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act on Wednesday and bewildered the public, hinting that his son also has been a target of revenge porn.
“I bet everybody knows somebody somewhere along the line that in an intimate relationship, what happened was the guy takes a revealing picture of his naked friend, or whatever, in a compromising position and then literally in a sense mortifies that person. Sends it out. Put it online,” he said.
The remarks were made in front of advocates, survivors of abuse, and lawmakers, and were related to the part of the Act, that establishes a federal civil cause of action for victims of nonconsensual pornography.
The President’s address has sparked mockery and outrage from those who said it was a bizarre way to normalize Hunter Biden’s behavior.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
