Biden's Revenge Porn Blunder

A series of scandalous reports about president Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, were published in 2020 after media obtained data from a laptop of his that had... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

President Biden spoke about nonconsensual pornography at an event for the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act on Wednesday and bewildered the public, hinting that his son also has been a target of revenge porn.The remarks were made in front of advocates, survivors of abuse, and lawmakers, and were related to the part of the Act, that establishes a federal civil cause of action for victims of nonconsensual pornography. The President’s address has sparked mockery and outrage from those who said it was a bizarre way to normalize Hunter Biden’s behavior.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

joe biden, hunter biden, laptop, pornography, nude photos