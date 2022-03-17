International
Bank of England Increases Interest Rates by 0.25 Percent Amid High Inflation
The hike follows a similar move by the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday amid soaring inflation and skyrocketing energy costs. Traditionally, government central... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International
Bank of England Increases Interest Rates by 0.25 Percent Amid High Inflation

12:10 GMT 17.03.2022 (Updated: 12:14 GMT 17.03.2022)
Being updated
The hike follows a similar move by the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday amid soaring inflation and skyrocketing energy costs. Traditionally, government central banks in liberal market economies raise the interest rate to try to get inflation under control.
