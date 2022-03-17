International
2,000 Lashes: Woman Jailed in S Korea for Beating Son to Death With A Stick
seoul
south korea
The Supreme Court in southern Seoul on 17 March passed a sentence of seven years in prison for a 64-year-old woman, who beat her adult son more than 2,000 times which led to his death. The elderly woman killed her 35-year-old son at a Buddhist temple in August 2020 by kicking and beating him with a bamboo stick. According to CCTV footage, the mother's sadistic outburst lasted more than two hours. The man died of haemorrhagic shock, after receiving bruises all over his body. It was found that the mother beat her son after he threatened to reveal various problems which the temple was attempting to cover up. The son was staying at the temple while he prepared for his civil service exams.
seoul
south korea
seoul, south korea

2,000 Lashes: Woman Jailed in S Korea for Beating Son to Death With A Stick

16:36 GMT 17.03.2022
A tragic instance of parental discipline that has been taken too far.
The Supreme Court in southern Seoul on 17 March passed a sentence of seven years in prison for a 64-year-old woman, who beat her adult son more than 2,000 times which led to his death.
The elderly woman killed her 35-year-old son at a Buddhist temple in August 2020 by kicking and beating him with a bamboo stick. According to CCTV footage, the mother's sadistic outburst lasted more than two hours. The man died of haemorrhagic shock, after receiving bruises all over his body.
It was found that the mother beat her son after he threatened to reveal various problems which the temple was attempting to cover up. The son was staying at the temple while he prepared for his civil service exams.
