https://sputniknews.com/20220316/who-suspends-evaluation-of-russian-coronavirus-vaccine-sputnik-v-1093932806.html
WHO Suspends Evaluation of Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Sputnik V
WHO Suspends Evaluation of Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Sputnik V
GENEVA (Sputnik) - The World Health Organization has temporarily suspended evaluation of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V due to technical... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-16T15:11+0000
2022-03-16T15:11+0000
2022-03-16T15:12+0000
russia
world health organization (who)
sputnik v
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083333351_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8f137779176dc6019a7992a000bebaff.jpg
"On the Sputnik — yes this week we're supposed to go to do inspections in Russia starting on March 7, and these inspections where postponed for a later date. So the assessment with inspections have been affected because of the situation, and even the situation regarding flights options, and also the financial. It was related to support the credit cards and some more operational issues. This is being discussed with the Russian applicant and new dates will be set as soon as possible," Simao said.Earlier it was reported that inspections by World Health Organization experts to assess the production of Russian vaccine Sputnik V, scheduled for March, will depend on the permission of the UN security service and the development of the situation in the region.The WHO previously said that the inspections needed to certify Sputnik V for emergency use were due in March. After that, according to WHO practice, it would be necessary to study the received data and make a decision on the certification of the vaccine.Russia submitted primary documents for certification of the drug in late 2020. The WHO has not yet approved Sputnik V.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083333351_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b2b55f4f24f8df3e6070e018486147de.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, world health organization (who), sputnik v, covid-19
WHO Suspends Evaluation of Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Sputnik V
15:11 GMT 16.03.2022 (Updated: 15:12 GMT 16.03.2022) Subscribe
GENEVA (Sputnik) - The World Health Organization has temporarily suspended evaluation of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V due to technical difficulties caused by sanctions restrictions, a new date for a visit to Russia will be determined as soon as possible, WHO Assistant Director General Mariangela Simao said at a briefing on Wednesday.
"On the Sputnik — yes this week we're supposed to go to do inspections in Russia starting on March 7, and these inspections where postponed for a later date. So the assessment with inspections have been affected because of the situation, and even the situation regarding flights options, and also the financial. It was related to support the credit cards and some more operational issues. This is being discussed with the Russian applicant and new dates will be set as soon as possible," Simao said.
Earlier it was reported that inspections by World Health Organization experts to assess the production of Russian vaccine Sputnik V
, scheduled for March, will depend on the permission of the UN security service and the development of the situation in the region.
The WHO previously said that the inspections needed to certify Sputnik V for emergency use were due in March. After that, according to WHO practice, it would be necessary to study the received data and make a decision on the certification of the vaccine.
Russia submitted primary documents for certification of the drug in late 2020. The WHO has not yet approved Sputnik V.