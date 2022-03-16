https://sputniknews.com/20220316/white-house-spreads-putin-price-hike-lie-1093910122.html

White House Spreads 'Putin Price Hike' Lie

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about Zelensky’s foolish pleas for Russian troops to surrender, the White House... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International

White House Spreads 'Putin Price Hike' Lie On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about Zelensky’s foolish pleas for Russian troops to surrender, the White House pinning the blame on Putin for gas price hikes, and the harassment campaign against a former RT America host in her hometown.

Guests:Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | A Desperate Zelensky Begs for Russia’s SurrenderRachel Blevins - Journalist | White House Spreads 'Putin Price Hike' LieScottie Nell Hughes - Political Commentator | Media Harassment Campaign Against Former RT HostIn the first hour Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about Zelensky's pleas for Russian troops to surrender in a clear sign of desperation and mental decline. We also talked about if Russian troops would be forced to occupy Ukraine in the event of failed negotiations.In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Rachel Blevins for a discussion on the White House pinning the blame on Putin for domestic gas price hikes, Big Tech doing the State Department’s work for them by censoring alternative news outlets, and took your calls.In the third hour, Scottie Nell Hughes joined the show to talk about all things Russian getting demonized by the media, journalists acting as stenographers for the U.S. narrative, and the harassment campaign against Scottie in her hometown by a local news stooge.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

