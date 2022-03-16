International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Video: Russia's Inokhodets Attack Drone Destroys Ukrainian Armoured Vehicles
Video: Russia's Inokhodets Attack Drone Destroys Ukrainian Armoured Vehicles
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Ministry of Defence published on Wednesday footage capturing the destruction of armoured vehicles and automotive military... 16.03.2022
2022-03-16T06:11+0000
2022-03-16T06:11+0000
situation in ukraine
world
ukraine
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/10/1093915607_0:49:1091:663_1920x0_80_0_0_61ae8501915abe8fed13c4fdaa78ed58.jpg
"Complexes of Inokhodets attack drones have struck at the fortifications and armoured vehicles of the Ukrainian forces," the ministry said.The unmanned complex destroyed a tank unit, armoured and automotive vehicles, the ministry added.On 24 February, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.
ukraine
world, ukraine

Video: Russia's Inokhodets Attack Drone Destroys Ukrainian Armoured Vehicles

06:11 GMT 16.03.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Ministry of Defence published on Wednesday footage capturing the destruction of armoured vehicles and automotive military equipment of the Ukrainian forces by strike unmanned aerial vehicles of the Inokhodets complex.
"Complexes of Inokhodets attack drones have struck at the fortifications and armoured vehicles of the Ukrainian forces," the ministry said.
The unmanned complex destroyed a tank unit, armoured and automotive vehicles, the ministry added.
On 24 February, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.
