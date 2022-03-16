https://sputniknews.com/20220316/video-russias-inokhodets-attack-drone-destroys-ukrainian-armoured-vehicles-1093915653.html
Video: Russia's Inokhodets Attack Drone Destroys Ukrainian Armoured Vehicles
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Ministry of Defence published on Wednesday footage capturing the destruction of armoured vehicles and automotive military...
"Complexes of Inokhodets attack drones have struck at the fortifications and armoured vehicles of the Ukrainian forces," the ministry said.The unmanned complex destroyed a tank unit, armoured and automotive vehicles, the ministry added.On 24 February, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Ministry of Defence published on Wednesday footage capturing the destruction of armoured vehicles and automotive military equipment of the Ukrainian forces by strike unmanned aerial vehicles of the Inokhodets complex.
"Complexes of Inokhodets attack drones have struck at the fortifications and armoured vehicles of the Ukrainian forces," the ministry said.
The unmanned complex destroyed a tank unit, armoured and automotive vehicles, the ministry added.
On 24 February, Russia began a special operation
to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.