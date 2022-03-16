https://sputniknews.com/20220316/video-russias-inokhodets-attack-drone-destroys-ukrainian-armoured-vehicles-1093915653.html

Video: Russia's Inokhodets Attack Drone Destroys Ukrainian Armoured Vehicles

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Ministry of Defence published on Wednesday footage capturing the destruction of armoured vehicles and automotive military... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International

"Complexes of Inokhodets attack drones have struck at the fortifications and armoured vehicles of the Ukrainian forces," the ministry said.The unmanned complex destroyed a tank unit, armoured and automotive vehicles, the ministry added.On 24 February, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

