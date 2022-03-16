https://sputniknews.com/20220316/uk-security-services-to-look-for-alleged-putins-assets-in-london---reports-1093916434.html

UK Security Services to Look for Alleged Putin's Assets in London - Reports

UK Security Services to Look for Alleged Putin's Assets in London - Reports

LONDON, (Sputnik) – UK National Crime Agency (NCA) will cooperate with the country’s intelligence services to identify assets allegedly kept by Russian... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-16T06:30+0000

2022-03-16T06:30+0000

2022-03-16T06:30+0000

uk

security

assets

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1f/1092636343_0:119:3031:1824_1920x0_80_0_0_c79054f7c5cc3e858770ea12db53897f.jpg

NCA will work with MI5, MI6 and GCHQ agencies, the report read.The investigation into alleged Kremlin-linked assets will not be simple and will also include Belarusian money in the United Kingdom, according to the newspaper.In late February, London introduced sanctions against Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, which entailed the freeze of their assets in the country. However, the sanctions document did not specifically identify the assets involved. Foreign Minister Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that neither Putin nor Lavrov had assets in the UK or anywhere else abroad.On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The United States and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, security, assets, russia