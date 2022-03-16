International
BREAKING: Ukraine's Conversion Into Demilitarised Country Like Austria or Sweden Can Be Seen as a Compromise - Kremlin
https://sputniknews.com/20220316/the-corporate-media-continue-to-fuel-the-russophobia-narrative-1093907219.html
The Corporate Media Continue to Fuel The Russophobia Narrative
The Corporate Media Continue to Fuel The Russophobia Narrative
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed current events including Russia sanctioning Justin Trudeau, and a Fox News... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-16T10:32+0000
2022-03-16T10:32+0000
us
the backstory
swift
us department of defense (dod)
tiktok
elvis presley
richard nixon
yemen
nato
9/11
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0f/1093907194_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_15c82f38e3ad501cdad0bd515a4318e0.jpg
The Corporate Media Continue to Fuel The Russophobia Narrative
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed current events including Russia sanctioning Justin Trudeau, and a Fox News cameraman killed in Ukraine.
GUESTScott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector &amp; WMD Whistleblower | No Attention on Yemen, Training Ukrainian Forces for Eight Years, and The Price to Join NATOTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Hunter Biden Sanctioned by Russia, Tik Tok Influencers Hired by The White House, and Is America Already Fascist?In the first hour, Manila and Jamarl spoke with Scott Ritter about the Russian troop advantages, Ukraine's Constitution, and propaganda on social media. Scott discussed the weapons sent to Ukraine and America's footprint in Yemen. Scott spoke about the eight years of training for Ukrainian soldiers and President Zelensky's past support for Stepan Bandera.In the second hour, Manila and Jamarl spoke with Ted Rall about Tik Tok, fascism in the United States, and the White House blaming inflation on President Putin. Ted spoke on the 2022 midterms and how the Democrats failed to explain inflation to the American public. Ted talked about the censorship of cartoonists and the history of propaganda.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
us
yemen
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0f/1093907194_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fe39515e1e54324b5ffd0bf6e0c98e57.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, the backstory, swift, us department of defense (dod), tiktok, elvis presley, richard nixon, yemen, nato, 9/11, аудио, radio

The Corporate Media Continue to Fuel The Russophobia Narrative

10:32 GMT 16.03.2022
The Corporate Media Continue to Fuel The Russophobia Narrative
SubscribeGoogle news
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed current events including Russia sanctioning Justin Trudeau, and a Fox News cameraman killed in Ukraine.
GUEST
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | No Attention on Yemen, Training Ukrainian Forces for Eight Years, and The Price to Join NATO
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Hunter Biden Sanctioned by Russia, Tik Tok Influencers Hired by The White House, and Is America Already Fascist?
In the first hour, Manila and Jamarl spoke with Scott Ritter about the Russian troop advantages, Ukraine's Constitution, and propaganda on social media. Scott discussed the weapons sent to Ukraine and America's footprint in Yemen. Scott spoke about the eight years of training for Ukrainian soldiers and President Zelensky's past support for Stepan Bandera.
In the second hour, Manila and Jamarl spoke with Ted Rall about Tik Tok, fascism in the United States, and the White House blaming inflation on President Putin. Ted spoke on the 2022 midterms and how the Democrats failed to explain inflation to the American public. Ted talked about the censorship of cartoonists and the history of propaganda.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала