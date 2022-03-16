https://sputniknews.com/20220316/that-report-is-not-true-ajax-boss-erik-ten-hag-breaks-silence-on-man-united-top-job-links-1093929171.html
Ever since Manchester United sacked their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, several names have been linked with the top job at Old Trafford.
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/10/1093929446_0:216:3072:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_2da436ae43426bef64171e1d61367c02.jpg
Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has finally broken his silence on reports naming him as one of the favourites to become Manchester United's next long-term manager. With interim boss Ralf Rangnick's tenure coming to an end in May, the Red Devils have stepped up their hunt for their new head coach and have reportedly narrowed their search down to PSG's Mauricio Pochettino and the Dutchman. But on Tuesday, ten Hag rubbished media reports which said that he was taking English lessons in order to improve his language skills ahead of his arrival in Manchester.Pressed further about his future, the manager from the Netherlands said: "At the moment, I am only working with Ajax and have no further thoughts on the future." However, ten Hag and United's fates have followed similar trajectories in recent days, especially in the Champions League.Like the Red Devils who were ousted from the last 16 of the continental competition as they lost 1-0 to Spanish side Atletico Madrid, Ajax too were beaten by Benfica at the same stage on Tuesday.
Ever since Manchester United sacked their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, several names have been linked with the top job at Old Trafford. However, among the frontrunners are said to be two men – Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head coach Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.
