https://sputniknews.com/20220316/that-report-is-not-true-ajax-boss-erik-ten-hag-breaks-silence-on-man-united-top-job-links-1093929171.html

'That Report is Not True!': Ajax Boss Erik ten Hag Breaks Silence on Man United Top Job Links

'That Report is Not True!': Ajax Boss Erik ten Hag Breaks Silence on Man United Top Job Links

Ever since Manchester United sacked their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, several names have been linked with the top job at Old Trafford. However... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-16T14:02+0000

2022-03-16T14:02+0000

2022-03-16T14:02+0000

sport

sport

sport

manchester united

manager

head coach

football

football

football star

football team

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/10/1093929446_0:216:3072:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_2da436ae43426bef64171e1d61367c02.jpg

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has finally broken his silence on reports naming him as one of the favourites to become Manchester United's next long-term manager. With interim boss Ralf Rangnick's tenure coming to an end in May, the Red Devils have stepped up their hunt for their new head coach and have reportedly narrowed their search down to PSG's Mauricio Pochettino and the Dutchman. But on Tuesday, ten Hag rubbished media reports which said that he was taking English lessons in order to improve his language skills ahead of his arrival in Manchester.Pressed further about his future, the manager from the Netherlands said: "At the moment, I am only working with Ajax and have no further thoughts on the future." However, ten Hag and United's fates have followed similar trajectories in recent days, especially in the Champions League.Like the Red Devils who were ousted from the last 16 of the continental competition as they lost 1-0 to Spanish side Atletico Madrid, Ajax too were beaten by Benfica at the same stage on Tuesday.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, manchester united, manager, head coach, football, football, football star, football team, football club, mauricio pochettino, mauricio pochettino, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), old trafford, sputnik, champions league, champions league, uefa champions league