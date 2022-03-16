https://sputniknews.com/20220316/scientists-share-tips-to-restore-impaired-memory-1093915204.html

Scientists Share Tips to Restore Impaired Memory

Scientists Share Tips to Restore Impaired Memory

While it has been known that fatty foods in combination with sweet drinks can contribute to memory loss, new, promising research by a Swedish scientific crew... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-16T06:28+0000

2022-03-16T06:28+0000

2022-03-16T06:28+0000

news

science

tech

food

medicine

research

memory

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082562375_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_48324e63d5f3cb2d80d46709022208c3.jpg

New research published by Lund University in southern Sweden has indicated that wholesome portions may undo some of the damage previously inflicted by obesity and related conditions.Links between obesity, type 2 diabetes and memory changes have previously been observed in both humans and animals such as mice. The goal of the study was thus to gain a greater understanding of the processes that occur in the brain during type 2 diabetes. But in the process of the experiment performed on mice, it turned out that the diet itself had a greater impact than previously thought.The mice that were put on a diet rich in fat and sugar showed changes in the hippocampus and cerebral cortex – the parts of the brain involved in storing and controlling memories. The researchers regularly measured metabolites levels in the brain, a type of breakdown product which indicates brain activity and cell death.At the same time, numerous behavioural experiments were performed to study the mice's memory ability in practice. The mice that were on a high-fat, sugary diet performed more poorly than the control group in terms of memory. However, the ability was shown to be restored in the mice that later switched to a healthier diet.He found it surprising and remarkable that mice had the same memory impairment regardless of the degree of diabetes. This, according to researchers, may mean that the disease may not be the most important factor and that the diet itself plays a major role in and of itself.However, research on mice has its limitations and it is not certain that the results are fully transferable to humans. Nevertheless, the findings may be important in the future.According to Olov Rolandsson, a professor and chief physician at the Department of Public Health and Clinical Medicine at Umeå University, the study is promising and more follow-up research is needed, both on mice and humans.“That the changes caused by the diet can be reversible is a positive finding, provided that it can then be shown that it also applies to humans”, Olov Rolandsson concluded.Lets stay in touch no matter what!Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

news, science, tech, food, medicine, research, memory