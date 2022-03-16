https://sputniknews.com/20220316/russian-preschoolers-schoolchildren-bullied-in-denmark-over-special-op-in-ukraine-1093914943.html
Russian Preschoolers, Schoolchildren Bullied in Denmark Over Special Op in Ukraine
Russian Preschoolers, Schoolchildren Bullied in Denmark Over Special Op in Ukraine
The human rights organisation Save the Children reported instances of kids getting called "Russian spies" and "Putin's friends", as well as warned of verbal... 16.03.2022
As a result of Moscow's ongoing operation in Ukraine, children of Russian ancestry as young as five are being bullied by their classmates, TV2 reported. While the organisation lacks concrete figures on instances of bullying, they've observed a clear increase. Save the Children has already had concerned parents complaining about the problem, and the organisation has therefore approached schools and institutions to raise awareness and prevent the children of Russian descent from being shamed.According to Save the Children, a similar trend unfolded during the COVID-19 crisis, when kids of Asian origin were bullied, as the first instances of the virus were recorded in the Chinese city of Wuhan. One of the schools where Russian kids have been mobbed is Bankagerskolen in the town of Horsens.According to Vibeke Stensgaard, who is a well-being supervisor at Bankagerskolen the negative comments alone can create insecurity and concern among children of Russian origin. Therefore, everyday work to create safe communities is important.Save the Children also warned of the negativity on digital platforms, where both direct hatred and indirect mockery against Russians is expressed.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The West replied with massive sanctions targeting all spheres of life ranging from finance and tech to consumer goods. The anti-Russian sentiment has been whipped up by comprehensive attempts to “cancel” Russian athletes, artists and cultural luminaries and ban Russia from international events.Lets stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Russian Preschoolers, Schoolchildren Bullied in Denmark Over Special Op in Ukraine
As a result of Moscow's ongoing operation in Ukraine, children of Russian ancestry as young as five are being bullied by their classmates, TV2 reported.
“We can see that it is a big problem. They are afraid of being dropped off at school in the morning and claim to have a stomach ache,” senior adviser at Save the Children Jon Kristian Lange told TV2.
While the organisation lacks concrete figures on instances of bullying, they've observed a clear increase. Save the Children has already had concerned parents complaining about the problem, and the organisation has therefore approached schools and institutions to raise awareness and prevent the children of Russian descent from being shamed.
According to Save the Children, a similar trend unfolded during the COVID-19 crisis, when kids of Asian origin were bullied, as the first instances of the virus were recorded in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
One of the schools where Russian kids have been mobbed is Bankagerskolen in the town of Horsens.
“We have had a few episodes where a girl has received comments in the hallway about being a Russian spy or Putin's friend,” teacher Lola Møldrup Hansen said, stressing the importance of creating a safe environment.
According to Vibeke Stensgaard, who is a well-being supervisor at Bankagerskolen the negative comments alone can create insecurity and concern among children of Russian origin. Therefore, everyday work to create safe communities is important.
Save the Children also warned of the negativity on digital platforms, where both direct hatred and indirect mockery against Russians is expressed.
“One of the things that needs to be focused on is this strange ridicule online of being Russian, such as dancing ugly like a Russian or memes where people look evil like a Russian,” Lange said.
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The West replied with massive sanctions targeting all spheres of life ranging from finance and tech to consumer goods. The anti-Russian sentiment
has been whipped up by comprehensive attempts to “cancel” Russian athletes, artists and cultural luminaries and ban Russia from international events.
