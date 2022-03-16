https://sputniknews.com/20220316/russian-foreign-ministry-fact-checks-op-ed-by-eus-borrell-1093913059.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Fact-Checks Op-Ed by EU's Borrell

In a 3 March op-ed titled "Might makes not right, unjust wars are doomed to be lost," Borrell alleged that Russia attacked a "peaceful and democratic" Ukraine, which posed no threat to it.It further denied Borrell’s claim that the West had spent months pursuing "unparalleled efforts to achieve a diplomatic solution." The ministry argued it was Russia that made security guarantee proposals to the US and NATO but so no readiness in the West to meet it halfway.Reacting to the diplomat’s warning that Russia now faced a "full-scale isolation" by the international community, the ministry said that the world was not limited to the US, Canada, the UK, Japan, South Korea and Australia, and "even the EU is not all of Europe."

