Russian & Turkish FMs Lavrov, Cavusoglu Hold Joint Press Conference
Russian & Turkish FMs Lavrov, Cavusoglu Hold Joint Press Conference
Russian & Turkish FMs Lavrov, Cavusoglu Hold Joint Press Conference
On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Russia and Ukraine this week.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu are holding a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Moscow.The meeting followed Monday phone talks between the foreign ministers, who discussed the situation in Ukraine and the evacuation of Turkish citizens from the country.On 24 February, Russia began a special operation to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Russian & Turkish FMs Lavrov, Cavusoglu Hold Joint Press Conference

12:37 GMT 16.03.2022
On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Russia and Ukraine this week.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu are holding a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Moscow.
The meeting followed Monday phone talks between the foreign ministers, who discussed the situation in Ukraine and the evacuation of Turkish citizens from the country.
On 24 February, Russia began a special operation to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
